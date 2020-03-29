LYONS — A Wayne County corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wayne County Public Health Department notified Sheriff Barry Virts of the diagnosis at lunchtime Saturday. Virts said in a press release issued Saturday night the identity of the CO will not be revealed.
In response to the positive test, Virts furloughed 24 corrections officer with pay. Their health will be monitored by county personnel.
To reduce staffing requirements at the Wayne County Jail, female inmates were transferred to the Ontario County Jail, with the help of the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, the Wayne County Jail was to be staffed by way of 12-hour emergency operation shifts; this approach will continue through at least Friday. Officers on duty will have their temperature taken, and be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, during roll call at the start of their shifts. Remaining inmates will have their temperature taken twice a day.
Virts said no other staff members or inmates are showing signs of novel coronavirus at this time.