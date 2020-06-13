LYONS — Beginning Monday, the Wayne County Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on a limited basis starting.
Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski outlined the conditions:
• Appointments must be made online through the portal on the county clerk’s DMV page.
• Appointments can only be made by county residents.
• For the first couple of weeks, the office will be making appointments for driver’s license transactions only. Registration and title transactions will continue to be done by drop-off and through the mail.
For more information, call (315) 946-7490.