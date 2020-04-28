LYONS — Wayne County has suffered its first COVID-19 death.
Wayne County Public Health said Monday that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died in an area hospital. The health department said the victim was in their 60s and dealing with multiple underlying “serious” health conditions prior to testing positive.
“Wayne County Public Health would like to extend its sincerest condolences to the family,” the agency said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 68 in Wayne County, with 44 of those resolved. The department has received 1,035 processed test results, with 967 of those negative.
“As with any case, any possible contacts to a positive case are investigated and contacted as a priority,” the health department said.
The agency urged residents to continue with social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19. Residents are asked to continue to travel into public spaces only when absolutely necessary and to go alone if possible; wash your hands or use sanitizer; and wear a cloth face mask or covering anytime you must go out into a space where social distancing could be difficult, such as the grocery store or pharmacy.