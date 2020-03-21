LYONS — Wayne County Public Health said Saturday it has received notification that two additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the number of county cases to three, said Ryan Mulhern, the department’s public health educator.
At this time, all three confirmed cases are being treated in area hospitals and continue to be monitored by the agency.
Going forward, Mulhern said, Wayne County Public health will release gender and age demographic information for positive cases.
The three Wayne County residents testing positive for COVID-19 consist of a female in her 80s, a male in his 70s and a male in his 60s.
On Thursday, the county announced its first case — a resident undergoing short-stay rehabilitation at the DeMay Living Center adjacent to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
There are also three confirmed cases in Ontario County. Ontario County Public Health said the first case was travel acquired. The second and third cases are described as community acquired. One positive COVID-19 case is a student at Canandaigua Middle School. The Canandaigua City School District said the student and family are currently under quarantine and being monitored by Ontario County Public Health. The teen is recovering and feeling better at this time, health department officials said.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and Mulhern said: “If you develop these symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case or after traveling to an affected area call your healthcare provider immediately.”
Wayne County Public Health is encouraging all residents to take the following actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
• Stay home if you’re ill.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as faucet handles, door knobs and other commonly touched surfaces.
• Get your flu shot. Although the flu shot will not protect you from COVID-19, it will help prevent the flu, which has similar symptoms to this coronavirus.