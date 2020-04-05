LYONS — A Wayne County sheriff’s office deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Sheriff Barry Virts to take additional measures to curb its spread.
The Wayne County Public Health Department informed Virts of the positive test Saturday afternoon. Virts said he would not be disclosing the identity of the affected officer.
Virts responded by furloughing seven deputies, each of whom will be monitored by the county health department. All seven will be paid during their furloughs.
In addition, Macedon Police Chief John Colella furloughed three of his department’s officers, each of whom had contact with the affected deputy.
The press release said the contact information of anyone who may have interacted with the deputy from March 25-28 was forwarded to the county health department.
Virts said as of now there will be no changes in his office’s road patrol scheduling.
The news came a week after a Wayne County corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19. There was no mention of any connection between the two positive tests.