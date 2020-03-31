LYONS — Wayne County Public Health Educator Ryan Mulhern said it doesn’t matter whether you live in Macedon or Savannah when it comes to COVID-19.
Your approach to protecting yourself and others shouldn’t be any different whether you live in a suburban town such as Macedon or a rural one like Savannah, he said in a Facebook Live appearance Monday morning as part of an effort to encourage county residents to play their part in reducing infections.
He said that’s why the health department is not disclosing a map of where those who have the virus live.
The health department’s theme, said Mulhern: “We are one Wayne County.”
That point was driven home on a health department Facebook post that read, “We would absolutely not want the inclusion of where positive cases reside to be misinterpreted by some that the ‘towns without cases’ are safe and that residents can ‘loosen up’ their precautions when visiting. This is dangerously untrue.”
Mulhern echoed that point in his Facebook Live message.
“We do not want people to go to those towns and relax your precautions,” he said. “We want people to protect themselves.”
That protection, as we’ve all heard, includes frequent handwashing and social distancing that includes staying six feet away from other people while out shopping or walking.
“You don’t have to be inside all of the time,” Mulhern said.
However there are limits. He urged people to stay away from playgrounds and basketball courts where close contact is more likely. Some towns have closed their playgrounds, but that decision, at this point, is up to individual municipalities.
On the handwashing end, Mulhern wants people to identify surfaces where another person’s unwashed hands may have touched, such as gas pumps.
“I washed my hands (after pumping) because I don’t know what the person did before me,” said Mulhern.
He said COVID-19 is a virus “that spreads through contact, just like the common cold.”
Of course, the difference, say health officials, is colds are not potentially life-threatening for certain segments of the population with underlying conditions.
While reducing the spread is one goal of the health department’s efforts, Mulhern said the other is to “stretch that caseload out over time” so that the health system is not overwhelmed.
So far, encouraging social distancing and improved hygiene may be paying off, he said, pointing to the small number of positive cases so far of COVID-19 in Wayne County.
As of Monday afternoon, Wayne County had 15 positive cases for coronavirus.
“We have not seen them grow in significantly big chunks,” Mulhern said.
And even if they do grow at a higher rate, it may just be an indication of more testing, not its spread through the county, he emphasized.