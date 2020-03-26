LYONS — Wayne County Board of Elections officials are joining the calls asking for the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to delay the April 18 presidential primary and special elections amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Wayne County election commissioners John Zornow and Mark Alquist and deputies Joyce Krebbeks and Kelley Borrelli said they are calling for the action to be taken “out of the abundance of public safety concerns at this time. ...New York State has always celebrated the fact that its elections are fair, open, safe and secure. At this present time, all four of these core principles are now threatened by COVID-19.”
The commissioners said the Centers for Disease Control’s newest guidelines suggest no more than 10 people be in the same area at one time to stop the spread of the virus.
“To not take action would result in placing not only the voters of our county in harm’s way, but also the dedicated election staff and poll site workers,” they stated, noting that “many of the county’s poll workers are over 65 years old, already placing them in the highest risk bracket. It would defy logic to ask people to come out and vote under these circumstances.”
The state Assembly’s Republican minority issued a statement Tuesday supporting a delay.
“By nearly every metric, the COVID-19 outbreak is having a more widespread impact on New York than any other state,” said Minority Leader Will Barclay. “Our response and recovery is likely to be a prolonged effort. With that in mind, I urge Gov. Cuomo to move the April 28 primary and special elections to a later date, such as the June 23 primary date. Pushing these elections to a later date would allow for a more orderly and reliable process to a time when hopefully our citizens are out of harm’s way.”
The 27th Congressional District race between Democrat Nate McMurray and Republican Chris Jacobs would also be delayed if the Legislature and the governor act. The district includes western Ontario County.
Cuomo has not made a decision on delaying the primary, but did delay village elections set to take place March 18. They were rescheduled for April 28.