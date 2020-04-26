LYONS — With more and more people joining the jobless ranks each day, Wayne County is planning additional emergency food distribution events.
The next distributions take place on Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clyde-Savannah Central School District Complex in Clyde and on Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Central School District complex on Ontario Center Road in Ontario.
“We know that the residents of our community continue to struggle as the safety precautions against the spread of this virus remain in force,” said Wayne County Administrator Rick House. “In our last round of food distribution, we were able to assist close to 1,800 individuals, and we hope to again serve a significant number of individuals with this second round.”
House credits the success of the food distributions to both the event organizers and participants.
“We put in place some pretty stringent safety protocols, and as a result we were able to assist a high volume of individuals swiftly and safely,” House said, noting that those procedures will be again be in place for the upcoming events.
The drive-through distribution requires participants to remain in their vehicles at all times while a large box of food is placed in their trunk. Organizers ask that trunks be cleaned out to accommodate the box.
To encourage social distancing, only one box is allowed per car, said the county, and no walk-up service is allowed.
Registration is limited to residents of Wayne County, and advanced registration is required. To do so, call (315) 359-8024. Registration is on a first come-first-served basis, and will be limited to 300 households at each event. Participants will be required to show identification at the time of pick-up.
Registrants will be given an assigned time to report to the distribution site.
“This is a touchless, limited-contact operation, where we are trying to assist folks in the safest way possible,” House said. “We want to continue being attentive to safety protocols, including social distancing, while still meeting the needs of our community.”
The food-distribution is a partnership between the Wayne County Department of Social Services, FoodLink, Wayne County Action Program, Covenant New life Fellowship and the Finger Lakes Community Schools.