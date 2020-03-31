LYONS — Citing excessive costs, Wayne County is rolling back financial incentives for non-furloughed employees working through the coronavirus outbreak.
At an emergency meeting conducted by teleconference that could be accessed live on YouTube Friday morning, supervisors working remotely, save Chairman Ken Miller, unanimously approved County Administrator Rick House’s plan to scale back incentives.
In a resolution passed at its March meeting, supervisors gave their endorsement of a plan that gave non-furloughed workers considered essential to county business additional paid time off equal to each hour worked, for up to 10 days of additional leave.
After that, they were to receive one hour of pay for each hour of regular time worked. In essence, double time.
Ken Blake, the county’s fiscal assistant, said he estimates that if the county stayed with that compensation plan, it would cost up to $140,000 more per bi-weekly pay period or $1.4 million for the year.
Instead, the county will now offer these employees an additional day each pay period.
The county allows employees to sell back a limited number of unused paid leave days each year. About 13 percent do so in a typical year, and Blake expects that number to rise.
Under the new payroll policy, employees have the option of selling back a maximum of three weeks of unused COVID-19 leave time accrued in 2020.
House said the original resolution outlining the COVID-19 payroll policy had wording that the plan would be revisited as conditions changed.
He said the additional compensation was to reward those still working, because they were doing extra work to make up for those furloughed. He cited Social Services as one of the departments where this is a big issue.
“You’ve got people doubling up on workload,” he said.
House said another goal of the incentive was to reduce absenteeism “without giving up the farm.”
However, conditions are changing, it’s obvious the worker reductions could be in place much longer than originally envisioned, said the county administrator.
“The whole tone and tenor changed in the state of New York” regarding the impact of the coronavirus, said House, noting the original payroll policy plan end day was March 31.
“That, obviously, is not going to happen,” he said. “This is a moving target.”
The new policy goes into effect April 3.
House said the payroll policy plan modified on Friday should be revisited in April as well.
He said he has spoken with union leaders regarding the revised policy, and that County Attorney Dan Connors and their chief union negotiator, John Corcoran, of Hancock and Estabrook, also have reviewed it to ensure it passes legal muster.
The county has given paid furloughs to 302 employees to stay in compliance with Cuomo’s executive order that non-essential staff be reduced by 50 percent.
House said the furloughs are causing strain among those still working and taking on additional duties, while others are at home getting paid.
“It really causes a lot of discord in our workforce,” he said.