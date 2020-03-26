LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors will practice social distancing when it holds an emergency meeting Friday at 10 a.m.
In fact, most county lawmakers won’t even be in the same room.
County Administrator Rick House said supervisors and administrators are participating in a teleconference call from their offices, homes, as well as at the Wayne County Courthouse, 26 Church St., as means of reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The meeting will air live on the county’s Facebook page and on YouTube. A recording will also be available on the county’s website, https://web.co.wayne.ny.us.
The public may also listen into the teleconference through a speaker being put in place at the County Courthouse.
The meeting itself relates to compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders in light of the spread of the COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Wayne had five positive cases.
Also, said House, supervisors are contemplating changes to the additional compensation approved by supervisors for staff who were not furloughed. They were given additional paid time off equal to each hour worked for up to 10 days of additional leave. After that, they were to receive one hour of pay for each hour of regular time worked.
House said that is no longer financially feasible, given dwindling sales tax revenues and the length of time the worker-furloughs may be needed. Instead, said House, they will be offered an additional day of paid time off each two-week pay period.
The county has given paid furloughs to 302 employees to stay in compliance with Cuomo’s executive order that non-essential staff be reduced by 50 percent.
House noted in a press release Tuesday that staff reductions at the Department of Social Services is a “huge concern” for the county because of the large increase in people requiring services due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Commissioner Ellen Wayne said the state has added provisions that either ease eligibility requirements for assistance or eliminate the need for persons to apply for services in person at the Social Services building in Lyons.
“What we are seeing locally is a daily increase in requests for assistance, understandably as persons find themselves with either eliminated or reduced hours of employment,” said Wayne.