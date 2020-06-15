LYONS — It’s goodbye to Zoom and hello to one room.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors will hold its first full, non-virtual meeting since March, when supervisors moved to teleconference meetings because of coronavirus concerns. Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller of Palmyra said supervisors felt that it was time to get back in one room, with the belief it could be done safely.
“I took a vote, and the majority of the people on the board said, ‘Let’s go back to face-to-face meetings,’” he said. “It just seemed like the thing to do. I think there’s a benefit to having face-to-face meetings.”
Miller noted that the county’s Department of Public Works has spaced the desks supervisors sit at during meetings at least six feet apart. Those that sit at the bench in the former courtroom, including Miller, will be spread out as well to ensure proper distancing.
“We are all socially spaced,” he said.
Miller noted that the seven supervisor committee meetings — where most legislation is created and vetted — have been conducted at the supervisors’ chambers this month.
County Administrator Rick House said supervisors and other county officials are not required to wear masks, so long as they remain six feet apart.
“We will be providing masks to all the people (including the public) if they can’t social distance,” he said, noting that hand sanitizer will be provided as another safety precaution.
House is telling his department heads to attend only if they need to be on hand to answer questions posed by supervisors or administration.
Miller said a sheriff’s deputy will ensure that those in the audience are complying with social distancing requirements for such gatherings.
“We want to limit the potential of exposing anyone,” he said.
Miller said the Zoom virtual meetings were key to keeping county operations moving forward.
“I think Zoom is a great tool, but like every other tool, there is a time and place for it,” he said. “Without it, we’d have stopped doing business. We got a lot done.”
Like so many private-sector businesses, House plans to continue to use Zoom for many of his department head meetings as a way to boost efficiency.
“It’s going to be a business practice that we’re going to maintain,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors is not the only governing body moving back to public meetings.
The Waterloo Town Board is hosting a traditional, in-person meeting today, although it’s being held at the town’s highway garage so that social distancing can be maintained.