HOPEWELL — It was just a matter of time.
On Monday, Ontario County officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. The announcement came during a press conference at the county safety training facility.
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said the patient is a woman from Victor between 50 and 60 years old. She and her husband are under a mandatory quarantine, with Beer noting the couple are cooperating with it and were under a self-quarantine last week.
“We knew it was going to be here,” Beer said. “We were going to get hit, like the rest of the country is.”
Beer said the woman likely contracted the coronavirus during a conference in Florida. She returned on March 8 and works at The Friendly Home in Brighton, though she does not have direct contact with residents there.
The woman, believing she possibly had the coronavirus, went to an urgent care facility Friday in Farmington — wearing protective gear — and later went to the emergency room at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where she was tested, evaluated and sent home for quarantine. Beer said the test came back positive Sunday.
“She is doing well and getting better. She was not hospitalized,” Beer said. “We are trying to find out who she has been in contact with. It is important that we respect their privacy.”
Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, said all schools in the county are closed until at least April 13 — when students were scheduled to return from spring break. He added that visitation at the county jail has been suspended until further notice.
“We know it’s a hardship for the inmates and their families. We are following directions and guidelines from state and federal health officials,” Marren said. “This is uncharted territory for us all. There is certainly no playbook for this.”
Also speaking at the press conference were Brian Young, deputy county administrator; Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health; and Dr. Dustin Riccio, eastern region president for Rochester Regional Health. Riccio oversees operations at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
Stapleton and Riccio said as of now, those hospitals have enough protective equipment for their staff along with ventilators and intensive care unit beds for potential patients. Stapleton said officials from both agencies are in almost constant contact with state and federal officials.
“We have enough masks and gowns now, but what about two weeks or four weeks from now?” Stapleton asked, adding that hospitals are restricting visitors to those dealing with end-of-life issues. “The biggest challenge will be ventilators.”
Beer said Thompson Health — which is affiliated with UR Medicine/Strong Memorial Hospital — and Rochester Regional Health were recently cleared to start testing potential patients for COVID-19. Ricco said that has helped get lab results back in a half-day instead of two days, which was the case until recently.
“We are moving quickly on this,” Riccio said.
Stapleton, Riccio and Beer said people need to adhere to “social distancing” as much as possible. When a TV reporter asked Beer what people who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday should do, her answer about going to bars and restaurants was blunt.
“Don’t do it,” she said. “This is about keeping your neighbors and families healthy. This is not the time to be selfish.”
Beer said in addition to the Victor couple, another county resident is under a mandatory quarantine. She did not say where that person lives.
Twelve other people in the county are under self-quarantine.
“We are trying to mitigate it and contain it. We need to get the message out,” she said. “The public health strategy is to slow the spread of this new virus. People need distance from each other and wash those hands.”