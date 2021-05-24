GENEVA — Dr. Jason Feinberg doesn’t want to get into the “politics of COVID-19,” so his message on wearing a mask is simple.
“If you have been fully vaccinated, there is no reason to wear a mask if the vaccines are working, and they are,” said Feinberg, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for Finger Lakes Health. “A fully vaccinated person is unlikely to get covid.”
Following a recent announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in almost all situations, the Times spoke to Feinberg and Dr. Emil Lesho. The latter is an epidemiologist (a doctor who investigates disease outbreaks) who was involved with the covid response by Rochester Regional Health, which includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
“We will start with the epidemiologists’ recommendation that anybody who is eligible for a vaccine should be getting one. They are safe and prevent a lot of problems,” Lesho said. “What I think is that if everybody got this very safe vaccine, we wouldn’t have to worry about masks — at least until later this year.”
The Times also reached out to UR Medicine Thompson Health. Michael Stapleton Jr., the agency’s president and CEO, said people should follow CDC guidelines when it comes to masks and vaccinations.
“There are still active cases requiring ICU and inpatient levels of care,” he said. “The patients are typically younger and unvaccinated.”
Thompson officials said the CDC’s May 13 announcement does not apply to hospitals or nursing homes. Thompson’s private care practices and urgent care centers are affiliates of the hospital, so masks are still required.
Feinberg said Ontario County’s vaccinate rate is among the highest in the state. As a result, hospitalizations at Geneva General Hospital are at an all-time low.
“We rarely see covid cases now — maybe 2-3 per week,” said Feinberg, noting that during one of the pandemic waves there were close to 30 covid patients in the hospital on one day. “People [who have been vaccinated] are getting tested on a monthly basis and we are seeing high antibody levels, which is very encouraging.”
Lesho said unvaccinated people should not assume those without masks are vaccinated.
“I know I share the concerns of other epidemiologists in that the honor system doesn’t work for public health,” he said. “You are taking people at their word. I would guess that most people are honest, but this becomes very challenging.”
“Does honesty work in public health? Probably not 100 percent,” Feinberg added. “I consider most people trustworthy, but I go by the 90/10 argument. I trust 90% of people. It’s the other 10% that cause problems. Can we live with the 10% who don’t follow the guidelines? I am vaccinated, so I don’t worry about it.”
While Feinberg wants to stay away from political arguments on covid, Lesho didn’t.
“Unfortunately, masking became an issue under the last administration,” he said. “From the beginning, we should have had a unified, universal response.”
“I feel very protected from the vaccine, and I have done my civic duty to protect others from getting covid. I walked into my first business [last] Monday and did not wear a mask,” Feinberg added. “In health care we are still masked all day. My nose itches every day, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Feinberg said he is concerned about unvaccinated people.
“It’s really their choice to wear masks or not ... but we have all the right reasons to get vaccinated unless you live by yourself in a bubble and have no friends,” he said. “Do you want to be the person it gets traced back to, like Typhoid Mary ... and see the path of destruction you left behind?”