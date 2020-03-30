In response to COVID-19, here are websites or phone numbers relevant to those in the farm community to keep handy:
• Looking to buy or sell locally-raised foods? Visit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s www.meatsuite.com and https://buylocalfoodny.org
• FDA Food Safety: fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/food-safety-and-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
• NY FarmNet: nyfarmnet.org/ Hotline: 1-800-547-3276 (24-hour service)
• New York State Department of Health: health.ny.gov/
• Prevent Worker Exposure to Coronavirus (OSHA): osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3989.pdf
• Center for Disease Control COVID-19: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
• Cornell Agricultural Workforce Development: https://agworkforce.cals.cornell.edu/
• NY Farm Bureau: nyfb.org/
• NY Department of Labor: labor.ny.gov/home/
• US Small Business Administration (Disaster Relief Program): sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
• USDA: usda.gov/
• USDA (Farm Service Agency): fsa.usda.gov/
• NYS Ag and Markets: https://agriculture.ny.gov/
• Empire State Development: https://esd.ny.gov/
• What to know about Income Tax Extension: https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/taxes/articles/tax-deadline-extension-what-you-need-to-know