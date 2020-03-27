A trip to the grocery store has become an unnerving-but-still-necessary thing for a lot of folks trying to minimize their potential exposure to COVID-19.
Grocers Wegmans and Walmart are trying to allay those fears and are taking additional steps to protect both employees and customers amid a pandemic that has sickened thousands across the state.
Anyone who has been in a Wegmans store recently has seen some of the changes in the cashing-out process that emphasize social distancing to greater protect employees and customers.
Wegmans spokesperson Tracy Van Auker said Thursday that over the next several weeks, the company will be installing Plexiglass shields at all of its pharmacies and front-end registers.
The shields already have been installed at the Canandaigua store, said Van Auker, while the Geneva and Newark locations will see them soon.
Among the other measures: increased frequency of cleaning and sanitation in stores, distribution centers and offices and additional hand-sanitizer stations. There also are new cashier guidelines for front-end processes and register cleaning and sanitation, as well as social distancing measures.
All stores now have visual indicators on the front end and in the pharmacy to limit exposure while customers wait.
Similar measures are coming to Walmart.
The company said this week that it is installing Plexiglass barriers, or sneeze guards as they call them, at pharmacy lanes and at regular Walmart registers over the next two to three weeks.
Walmart also is installing floor decals at both store entrances and in the checkout lanes to help customers judge proper social distance from each other.
Walmart said it has also increased sanitization efforts.
Both stores have reduced customer hours as part of an effort to re-stock shelves and do additional cleaning.