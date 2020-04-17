AURORA — When Cayuga County’s Emergency Services office reached out to local businesses seeking donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help those in the community serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple departments on campus responded.
The biological and chemical sciences faculty and athletic training staff at Wells College pooled their resources to donate 27 boxes of gloves and 14 medical masks.
“In the first weeks of the lockdown, we were hearing news reports of hospitals in New York running low of critical supplies,” said chemistry professor Christopher Bailey, who chairs the Biological & Chemical Sciences program. “[Assistant professor] Leah Elliott, one of our biologists, contacted me and said that she had a large number of examination gloves in her lab, and knew where others were located. I was able to collect 21 boxes of gloves and, on behalf of the Biological and Chemical Sciences major programs, donate them to our local medical providers in Auburn.”
The PPE supplies will be distributed to first responders and medical facilities, including local hospitals and nursing homes, said Harry Sherman, deputy director of emergency services for Cayuga County. He added that numerous other businesses and individuals had made similar donations following a call for supplies from the county.
“It felt good to give valuable items to those who need them most,” said Zach VanNostrand, the college’s athletic trainer, who delivered the items to the county last week.
If you would like to make a similar donation to Cayuga County, call Sherman at (315) 702-7643.