GENEVA — The Geneva City School District is dealing with another positive COVID-19 test.
Like the first one, it will not force the district to switch to a 100% remote model of learning.
Ontario County Public Health notified school officials the morning of Nov. 2 that a staff member at West Street School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the staff member has not been in school since Oct. 15; the health department said that person was not in school during the virus’ infection period.
“Per privacy guidelines, no additional identifying information can be shared,” the school district said in a press release to parents.
The health department has initiated contact tracing and will notify anyone with potential exposure.
Previously, a Geneva High School student tested positive for COVID-19.