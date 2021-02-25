“See you in 2021” was the optimistic refrain when it came to the scuttled 2020 concert season. However, with the pandemic still not under control and herd immunity from COVID-19 elusive, the question is, will we see national performers return to Finger Lakes stages in 2021?
Operators of local venues say it’s too early to know for sure. However, things appear to be moving in the right direction.
Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor entertainment venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 people can reopen for in-person events with a 10% capacity limit; that number will scale upward gradually, the governor said. Amphitheaters such as CMAC in Hopewell may have total capacity well above 10,000 when the lawn area is factored in, but seating in the shell is well below that threshold.
“(The governor’s announcement) is very good news,” Smith Center for the Arts Executive Director Susie Monagan. “Basically, we’re next.”
While the news from the governor is relatively encouraging, the region’s three major entertainment venues — Smith Opera House, CMAC and The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino — are in a holding pattern until they get the go-ahead from the state.
And, even if venues such as the Smith are allowed to reopen to live music soon, the shows won’t be the big touring acts the historic Geneva venue is known for, Monagan noted.
“The capacity (for shows) is going to be severely curtailed,” she said. “Ten percent is 140 people. Still, we’d love to do it just to get our feet wet.”
The Smith is looking at other ideas to bring live music back to the Finger Lakes, Monagan continued.
“We’ve just begun conversations about producing some events outside this summer,” she said, explaining they are having “early conversations” about live shows at Seneca Lake State Park.
However, the lack of a stage at the park “is a big obstacle,” she admitted.
Monagan thinks the indoor capacity limits will head up to as much as 50% by the fall, which would expand the Smith’s entertainment possibilities.
“We’re looking at fall being back to regular live programming,” she said. “Our sold-out shows are down the road. Maybe next year.
“There’s no miracle ahead. (The virus) not going to go away (that fast).”
She said CMAC, with an outdoor venue, is in a more advantageous position to present live music.
However, CMAC Manager Chris Tuttle said they’ve been unable to book shows, given the state of the pandemic and current COVID and state health guidelines regarding such mass gatherings.
“Everything’s on hold,” he said. “I wish I had a crystal ball, but I don’t. It’s up to CDC guidelines and the people at the health department.”
Similar concert sites such as Darien Lake in western New York and Lakeside Amphitheater in Syracuse essentially rolled over their 2020 concert lineups to 2021, but there are questions about whether they’ll take place as scheduled given the uncertainty on capacity limits.
CMAC has just a few holdovers from last year’s lineup on its 2021 schedule: Tedeschi Trucks June 30, Luke Combs Aug. 5-6, and Thomas Rhett Aug. 22.
Tuttle noted that CMAC is no longer affiliated with Live Nation, the nation’s largest concert promoter, and instead has hired Brooklyn Made Events, led by former Live Nation New York President Anthony Makes. Tuttle said Makes has the know-how to bring big acts to CMAC.
“I’m sure they’re going to give us some incredible talent,” he said.
For Tuttle, the loss of the 2020 CMAC season was difficult economically and personally.
“We have about 750 people who work at CMAC, and I know most of them,” he said. “It’s terrible not to see them.”
If CMAC is to salvage the 2021 season, Tuttle predicted there will be many challenges, among them ensuring the concert experience is safe for fans and workers. He expects face-covering requirements and COVID-screening processes to be in place.
Tuttle said if it’s not financially or otherwise feasible to open in early summer, it’s possible CMAC might have an abbreviated season or extend into the fall, as the virus is expected to be a less potent public health threat as vaccination efforts increase.
“We’re thinking every scenario,” he said.
At del Lago Resort and Casino, it’s a wait-and-see approach as well, said Lance Young, its executive vice president and general manager.
“We look forward to welcoming award-winning talent back to The Vine Showroom in late 2021 once we have revised guidance and reduced occupancy restrictions allowing for us to ensure the safety of our guests, team members and performers,” Young said in a statement.