GORHAM — As of Wednesday, Marcus Whitman High School was open despite a student testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are in session today, and expect to be moving forward unless there is another case down the road and the Department of Health indicates we need to close a school or campus,” school district Superintendent Chris Brown said Wednesday.
In a statement to residents, Brown said school officials learned of the positive case Tuesday morning from Ontario County Public Health. The state Department of Health also is involved, and both agencies had the district begin contact tracing.
Brown said the district was able to trace the student’s every step, from the time the student left home on the day specified by the health departments until the student left the building during the early morning that day. Video and witness accounts were part of that effort.
Brown added that the health departments recognized employees and students were following safety protocols and social distancing.
“I was really proud of our students and employees. In watching the film of the contact tracing, everyone did what they were supposed to do — mask wearing, social distancing, sanitizing ... even when people weren’t watching,” he said. “As a superintendent, I cannot ask for more than that.”
As a result, Brown said no one else will need to be quarantined nor will any buildings be closed at this time. No employees or other students are considered to be at risk now.
“Due to privacy concerns, we are not at liberty to share the name of the student,” Brown said, noting he will continue to inform people of positive cases if there are any. “Obviously, we are not out of the woods of this pandemic.”