LATHAM — There was a slight glimmer of hope entering the 2020-21 high school winter sports season. When the “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” document was updated Nov. 17, winter sport states championship were still on, as previously scheduled.
That is no longer the case.
On Friday, the New York Public High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of all winter sports state championships, as well as the postponement of all high-risk sports until authorization is granted by state officials.
The decision was reached by NYSPHSAA officers in coordination with NYSPHSAA members and the 11 section executive directors.
“When examining the feasibility of winter state championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas in a press release. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
According to the press release, the decisions to cancel winter sports championship, as well as postpone all high-risk sports, was influenced by the rising number of infections and hospitalization rates across the state.
The New York State Department of Health has determined the following sports to be high-risk: basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.
Low- and moderate-risk sports can continue, and spring state championships remain scheduled at this time.
Last year, boys swimming, indoor track and field, wrestling and basketball all had local athletes and teams earn a trip to their respective state championships.
No matter how well any winter athletes perform this season, a sectional title will represent the highest possible achievement for 2020-21.