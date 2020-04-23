WATERLOO — What has the closing of del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre and Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington meant to hardcore, problem gamblers who spent hours at those places?
It’s perhaps too early to say, but it could equate to an increase in other forms of gambling — often with the same devastating financial impacts on individuals and families.
Karen Burcroff is community educator for problem gambling for the United Way of Seneca County, a grant-funded position that began in January. She said a recent survey of high school students in the county’s four school districts revealed a relatively high rate of involvement by 10th-graders in online gambling.
“With schools closed and no sports or other activities, high-schoolers have much more free time at home, and it appears an increasing number are gambling online,” Burcroff said. “For adults who can no longer go to a casino, that may trigger a desire to meet their gambling addiction with online gambling or increased lottery ticket purchases.
“I hear of people who spend hundreds of dollars on scratch-offs, thinking they know a system that tells them if they buy 20 tickets of a certain kind, they will win big with one of them, that the odds are in their favor. The truth is there is no system to figure that out. It’s just the anticipation of winning that compels them.”
Tammy Orlopp said the Seneca County Community Counseling Center, where she works as an addictions counselor, is treating eight people for a diagnosed pathological problem gambling addiction.
“It would be presumptive to correlate the impact of the casino closings to an increase in online gambling or lottery play, as we have no current local data that supports such a statement,” she said.
Orlopp added that Seneca County has not experienced an increase in requests for problem gambling treatment services in the absence of access to the casinos.
In addition to its assortment of usual casino games, sports wagering at del Lago began late last summer; that avenue is closed off to gamblers as well. However, the rise of e-sports — and betting on e-sports — has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People can now bet on gaming teams who compete against each other in very intense competitions that can be viewed online,” Burcroff said. “(The United Way of Seneca County) is not for or against gambling. We are concerned when lives and people get hurt. We want to protect people from getting hurt.
“We work closely with del Lago, whose staff is trained to identify problem gamblers. There is also a program for people to self-exclude themselves from a casino if they realize things are getting out of control.”
Burcroff called out-of-control gambling no different than drug or alcohol abuse. It’s an addiction too, she noted.
“People need to know they can get help,” she said. “Gambling addiction doesn’t discriminate. It affects young and old, male and female.”
Burcroff said in addition to contacting local resources for help, anyone who thinks they have a gambling problem can call 1-800-HOPENY.