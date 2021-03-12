It should not have been a surprise.
I scour the news daily for information about COVID-19, including reports about vaccines, side effects and vaccine supplies in the Finger Lakes (and elsewhere). It’s all part of my writing research.
But the Centers for Disease Control and most health authorities definitely downplay the possible side effects of the second jab — tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea — indicating they “should go away in a few days.”
Plus, while my research suggests half of the inoculated people have some reaction, many others breeze through, their health unfettered. Anecdotal reports claim the Moderna vaccine causes slightly more adverse reactions than those who have Pfizer.
So confidence was high when I got my second Moderna vaccine last week.
I braced for the possibility that one — or maybe two — of the known negative side effects might show up.
My prediction was way off.
The second dose of vaccine walloped me with five of the six described side effects, mercifully sparing me any nausea.
The upside to the 48-hour chain of uncomfortable symptoms is that some medical authorities say strong reactions are an indication of how well my body adjusted to the first dose. That first dose collided with the second, seeing the second dose as an invader, fighting against it.
Oh, did it ever fight against it. But I’m taking that as good news.
That theory helped persuade me to be grateful through chills, fever, aches and an on-again, off-again crushing headache. Two days post vaccination, all symptoms left, leaving me a fully initiated member of the COVID-19 Vaccinated Club.
My recovery was buoyed this week by some good vaccine news in New York state, and the new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state was launching 10 additional mass vaccination sites in the next few weeks in response to additional vaccine supplies flowing from the federal government. Corning Community College was named as one site.
The announcement hints there will be more vaccination sites popping up, making it easier and quicker for people to get their shots.
The good news from the CDC made national headlines with new official guidelines for people who are fully inoculated and have completed a two-week, post-vaccination waiting period.
The guidelines say it’s safe to visit other vaccinated people indoors, without masks or worrying about social distancing.
Indoors.
Without masks.
No social distancing required.
Hallelujah!
Equally freeing is that vaccinated people can visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household — again without masks or physical distancing — provided the unvaccinated folks are “at low risk for severe disease.”
That’s includes my kids! I can’t wait to get a dinner invitation.
The CDC website provides a laundry list of those severe disease categories with some usual suspects: cancer, heart conditions and weakened immune systems. But there are some not as obvious: chronic kidney disease, COPD or Down Syndrome.
Vaccinated folks can also skip quarantines and testing if they are exposed to someone who has COVID-19 but are asymptomatic.
But the CDC isn’t giving vaccinated people a totally free pass.
Masks and social distancing are still strongly recommended around unvaccinated people considered at high risk for “severe COVID-19” or when visiting unvaccinated folks from multiple households.
And to the dismay of airlines, the CDC says people still should delay travel for now.
We’ll see how many vaccinated people are willing to follow that guideline.
The increase in vaccination sites in New York, a rapidly increasing supply of vaccines and new CDC guidelines add up to a possible return to a more “normal” life in the Finger Lakes this summer.
Can we get a chorus of Hallelujah?