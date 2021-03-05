The latest figures detailing Covid-19 vaccinations show that nearly 15% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which require a second injection to be optimally effective.
By Memorial Day — often considered the unofficial kickoff for Finger Lakes tourist season — projections for how many people will be vaccinated vacillate wildly. The supply of vaccines, infrastructure to get people inoculated, and the impact of the just-approved, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine complicate even ballpark guesstimates.
But thousands of people are getting vaccinated every day, which suggests tourism-related industries in the Finger Lakes should consider buckling up. Tourists with full vaccinations might swoop into the region like a murmuration of starlings.
Economic experts are saying there is a tremendous pent-up consumer demand. That’s economist-speak for: People want to spend the money they couldn’t spend while under stay-at-home orders. Plus, there is the expected positive fiscal ripple through the entire economy, spurred by soon-to-be issued $1,400 checks to individuals as part of the in-process $1.9 trillion federal fiscal stimulus package.
All together, it might add up to a fiscal bonanza.
Might, because it really depends on continued vaccinations and continued decline in COVID-19 cases.
Academics are just beginning to study attitudes of recently vaccinated people. But listening to chatter among folks getting the jab at vaccination centers, it is clear people are generally very relieved.
And why not?
After a year of hunkering down and having to be fearful of, well, everyone as a possible source of infection, vaccinees suddenly have a protective medical shield against the virus. It opens up all kinds of possibilities.
This week at lunch, my fully vaccinated wife was able to give one of our sons a hug — a hug that’s been on hold since last March, when we started social distancing. She’s still smiling about it.
A year ago, we didn’t even know what “social distancing” meant.
Vaccinated friends are talking about us all getting together — a vaccination bubble of sorts — inside our homes, not outside.
Airplanes, trains, buses, and ferry boats no longer seem like dangerous cauldrons of Covid.
And a foray to the grocery store no longer feels like a scene from the movie “Contagion.”
Even so, health officials advise continued caution, including wearing masks and respecting social distance. We’re not out of the viral woods yet.
As much mental relief as vaccinated people may have, there is a palpable reservoir of vaccine envy among those waiting in line. It’s a real thing and puts even more pressure on vaccine manufacturers and health officials.
They predict that everyone who wants to be vaccinated should be able to receive at least one inoculation by July. That would spell an economically robust Fourth of July holiday and rest of summer.
Across the nation, much of the vaccine already distributed is going to people 65 or older, as well as to health workers, first responders and other special categories.
In New York, people over 65, grocery store workers, teachers, and first responders are at the top of the list to get inoculations. In recent weeks, restaurant owners and workers have been pressuring the state to move restaurant workers up the priority list.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo agrees but says that, for the moment, the limited vaccine supplies need to go to already allocated groups.
My second vaccine inoculation was this morning, giving me the medical nod (in about a week when the vaccine is fully effective) to hug all my children and grandchildren. It also means travel this summer is possible.
What a relief. See you on the Fourth.