The upstate-downstate New York debate is alive again in the Finger Lakes.
At issue is whether rural areas should be exempt from some — or all — COVID-19 safety restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus.
The rationale is simple.
Less-densely populated rural areas are being hit less hard — or not at all — by the coronavirus at this moment. Thus, the argument goes, people living in the country should be able to go about their business more freely and not be locked down as tight as virus-ravaged downstate and metropolitan New York.
Medical authorities disagree, citing studies from rural areas around the United States that show high per-capita rates of infection.
Still, it’s a discussion worth having.
Instead of discussions, however, some formerly rational conversations generated in other states in the last few weeks have morphed into ugly politicized shouting matches.
Crowds of people — some even heavily armed — have taken to the streets to publicly protest, claiming their rights are being abrogated by the business closures and restrictions on public gatherings. And in these protests, participants are generally eschewing use of health safeguards such as wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing.
It will be interesting in the coming weeks to count how many protestors contracted COVID-19 during shoulder-to-shoulder chanting, breathing on each other and exchanging hugs, handshakes and high-fives.
Social media is rife with conspiracy theories, too, filled with wild accusations and inflammatory claims.
GOP leaders have launched a political effort to demonize China as the sole culprit for COVID-19’s spread, a strategy meant to bolster chances of Republican candidates’ success in this fall’s elections.
In contrast, some Finger Lakes residents are calmly and thoughtfully talking about how to implement a cautious, carefully planned reopening of businesses, schools, churches and other, formerly “normal” activities.
We need those voices to help keep discussions on track and to encourage the shrill voices to stop bashing health authorities, scientists and political leaders. The overheated rhetoric doesn’t help and needs to be dialed back.
Serious, thoughtful, community-involved planning is the best hope to get the region through the difficult days, weeks and months ahead as cooler heads try to figure out how to restart the Finger Lakes economy.
Complicating things is how heavily Finger Lakes communities count on a booming tourist industry. In the last two decades tourist dollars have become a major economic pillar, providing revenue year-round, not just in the summer.
But the majority of tourists don’t travel from Hector to Geneva or Watkins Glen to Waterloo. They come from New York City and environs — the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and deaths. And from Boston. And from Philadelphia. And from Cleveland.
How many people from COVID-19 hotspots will make the trek to the Finger Lakes when the stay-at-home orders are rescinded?
And how will cancellations of many signature events like the Italian Festival in Watkins Glen and the GrassRoots Festival in Trumansburg factor for visitors?
Beyond simple numbers, the challenges will be immense.
How can tourists be safely served — and will they feel safe? — at a wine tasting bar, eating at a restaurant or browsing for gifts at a boutique?
And what about the safety of employees?
These issues can be ironed out in conversations, not through confrontations.
It would be nice if COVID-19 one day simply disappeared in a puff of viral smoke, never to be seen or heard of again.
But I’ll gladly settle for an effective vaccine to prevent it and some equally effective lifesaving treatments for those who contract the virus, whether they live upstate or downstate.