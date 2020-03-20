We are in a war against a virus.
And in this age of global information, all of us are trying to figure out who or what to believe.
Including journalists.
In just weeks, the U.S. population went from greeting people with handshakes to fist or elbow bumps and then to social distancing, staying six feet apart. Now government officials are advising — or ordering — us to simply hideout at home.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with many other state governments, has asked for closure of restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and casinos while drastically limiting gatherings of people.
Journalists are along for this ride into unknown territory with readers and viewers, doing their best to accurately report what experts and government officials are saying.
This week the Global Investigative Journalists Network gave journalists some guidance on how to best do that.
One was to ensure experts are truly experts.
“Receiving a Nobel Prize for one scientific subject doesn’t make someone an authority on all science topics,” GIJN said. “Nor does having a PhD or teaching at a prestigious medical school.”
Another recommendation is to avoid inflammatory language — such as referring to Covid-19 as a “killer virus.”
Or overstating government actions.
In the six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, a detailed “shelter-in-place” order issued Monday by six county health departments clearly says people should stay home. But it provides plenty of exceptions: going to medical appointments, grocery store shopping, bank visits, and many other “essential” tasks, including walking your dog.
Unfortunately, many Bay Area media outlets — and even public officials — continue to label the health directive a “lockdown,” a word that conjures up slamming jail cell doors, military force and isolation.
The health departments’ order is restrictive. But a lockdown?
No.
The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, offered good advice, too.
“It’s a science story, not a political one. Listening to spin on the coronavirus from the Democratic presidential nominees or the Fox News primetime hosts or, especially, from someone such as Rush Limbaugh, (who compared it to the common cold) is not the smart place to go.”
It is a science story, certainly. But it’s also a huge economic and social impact tale for the Finger Lakes, all documented daily in this newspaper. Just cancellations of public gatherings are filling Finger Lakes Times news pages.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control warns the nation needs to hunker down — businesses included — perhaps for another 8 to 10 weeks. Maybe longer.
For some that might be workable.
But how many businesses can shutter their doors that long? And what of the people who work there? What about mortgages, rents, car payments, utility bills or food?
As health experts scramble to contain the Covid-19 virus, other great minds should be working overtime on how to help people and businesses with looming financial obligations.
In New York, the process to collect unemployment has been speeded up.
Good.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom just issued an executive order giving local governments authority to halt evictions of renters and homeowners, slow foreclosures and protect against utility shutoffs.
A helpful beginning.
But what about people who work in the “gig economy,” for example? They’re in big trouble, too. And it’s important they be able to learn about their options.
If the world catches a break and the Covid-19 virus retreats quickly, it’s imperative to ponder all the government blunders we are still witnessing and figure out how to better protect our health.
Our lives, quite literally, depend on it. And that’s not an overstatement.