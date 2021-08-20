In a matter of weeks, early summer optimism that COVID-19 was fading has evaporated.
The Delta variant’s spread is a stark reminder we will probably be dealing with this virus and future mutations for the long haul.
The federal government and medical authorities are getting ready to encourage vaccinated people to get a vaccine booster shot. Imagine how well that will sit with people still on the fence about getting a first inoculation.
If you’re confused about what to do, you have a lot of company.
As new infections increased rapidly in the last month — almost exclusively among unvaccinated people — we were advised to return to wearing face masks. Then in many places, advice turned into an indoor mask-up mandate. But in states like Texas, Florida and a few others, mask-wearing is flaring again as a political — not medical — issue.
But I still have hope.
Oregon just instituted a statewide mask mandate for all public indoor settings, while simultaneously almost begging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread of new infections.
With little grumbling or drama, people donned masks as they entered stores to shop, visit the bank or stroll into the U.S. Post Office.
Mask-on going in. Mask-off going out.
The mask mandate has gone smoothly, minus the awkwardness of the early days of the pandemic. A return to social distancing seems to have begun without noticeable fuss, too.
Of course, the Oregon state capitol had some expected mild protests.
But is it possible a good number of people are getting past politics and taking charge of their own well-being?
Many of us hope so.
In the Finger Lakes and across New York, mask requirements are inconsistent. If the alarming increase in infections prompts medical authorities to press for a statewide mask mandate, it could become the first big test for NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul when she becomes governor next week.
Mask mandates aside, the startlingly fast resurgence of the coronavirus is creating a confusing mélange of advice while wreaking havoc on all manner of business plans and travel.
The window for perceived safe air travel has already slammed shut for some people — me included.
A friend came home from a conference in Las Vegas and, despite being vaccinated, is extremely sick with the highly contagious Delta strain. His vaccinated family is quarantined and hoping to dodge the virus.
Several other fully vaccinated acquaintances also are ill from breakout infections after attending social events with fully vaccinated folks. The scenarios in which they were likely infected were unremarkable events, making their infections all the more disturbing.
So after hearing about their experiences and reading an avalanche of articles detailing “breakout” infections, I reluctantly canceled a planned September speech in the Finger Lakes. Between air travel and being in a room with perhaps 200 people at a fundraiser-dinner, the whole enterprise seemed like risky business.
My sense of being protected by my two inoculations of Moderna vaccine has been compromised, but not shattered.
Still, the most prudent course seems to be to wear a face mask indoors and return to many of the COVID-19 protective protocols that were second nature last year. Last weekend good friends from Seneca Lake who have relocated to Oregon spent a luxurious “lake day” on the river with us. We were outdoors mostly. When indoors we masked up and/or made sure enough doors and windows were open to keep air flow going.
Was that sufficient? We hope so.
The goalposts surrounding COVID-19 seem to be moving almost daily.
We need to be nimble and move with them as much as needed to protect ourselves, our families and our friends.
It’s worth it. For us, for them, and for you.