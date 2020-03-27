Those of us who live in New York and California are lucky.
We have leaders.
We also have huge populations and huge problems. But lucky us, we have big leadership in this time of COVID-19.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been demonstrating they have the chops to confront the coronavirus crisis head on.
Both took the unpopular step of issuing statewide stay-in-place orders, acknowledging the unintended consequences of such an action, while also directing resources to hospitals and support centers.
In a press conference Monday, Cuomo was especially impressive as he calmly explained where the state stands with COVID-19 and the steps New York is taking as it braces for a predicted tsunami of virus cases.
But his calmness didn’t lack emotion. It was clear Cuomo feels affected like every one of us, especially when talking about keeping required “social distance.”
“Don’t underestimate the emotional trauma and pain of isolation. It is real,” Cuomo said. “Find a way to help each other through this situation because it’s hard for everyone. The goal for me — socially distanced but spiritually connected.”
“Socially distanced but spiritually connected” is a phrase we could all keep in mind in coming weeks and likely months.
By issuing painful but critically needed executive orders, working with (and listening to) health experts and making frank, honest public statements, Cuomo and California’s Newsom are providing cool leadership in a time that absolutely demands it.
They aren’t perfect men or governors. But both have upped their leadership game.
Besides having solid leadership at the top of state government pyramids, New York and California are blessed with many people showing leadership in official, unofficial and volunteer ways.
In Watkins Glen, the mayor announced the village will not shut off anyone’s utilities over past-due bills. Similar financial accommodations to help residents are being offered by local governments across the state.
In Schuyler County, business and government leaders organized a task force specifically to help small businesses cope with coronavirus-related economic woes.
And then there are the impressive examples of leadership — and ingenuity — popping up.
The front page of the Finger Lakes Times Monday featured a story detailing how Geneva City Councilor Bill Pealer, also a Finger Lakes Community College media specialist, is using his 3D printing skills to manufacture face masks to protect people.
But beyond government, science and technology, there are plenty of other exhibitions of leadership.
Finger Lakes musician Scott Adams decided if he couldn’t entertain a live audience, he could send good musical vibes out via Facebook. His first concert last Sunday was a big hit.
Not far from Adams’ Hector home and music studio, the Hector Wine Company has ramped up its fresh grocery selection, giving locals easier access to healthy foods.
And people everywhere are latching onto internet conferencing, using FaceTime, Skype and Zoom, replacing in-person coffee klatches, book discussion groups, family gatherings and even religious services with electronic connectivity.
How is that leadership?
Well, you try to wrestle with the details of setting up a Zoom conference, invite non-computer-savvy participants to join — and then moderate the meeting.
I joined one such coffee-klatch replacement meeting in California set up by a longtime group member.
It took a lot leadership — and patience — to wrestle a group of non-tech folks into joining. But the outcome has been a daily electronic testimonial to Cuomo’s “socially distanced but spiritually connected.”
Historians have noted that few tales of heroism and leadership came out of the ill-named Spanish Flu of 1918.
We can hope that when history judges how we did during this period of coronavirus travail, future generations will have a lot of which to be proud, provided we have leadership at every level to guide us down the right path.