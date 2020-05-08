Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED. LOW TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL RANGE FROM AROUND 30 NEAR THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORES TO THE LOWER TO MID 20S INLAND AWAY FROM THE LAKES. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&