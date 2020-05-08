The coronavirus/COVID-19 story has been no picnic for media.
Shelter-in-place orders, restrictions on shopping and travel, social distancing, endless handwashing and all the rest have hit media professionals just as hard as everyone else.
Providing accurate, timely news reports has proven to be incredibly challenging given the medical, social, political and economic complexity of the current viral state of affairs. Plus, journalists miss being able to sit down face-to-face with people in the normal interviewing process or sit in an office collaborating with colleagues.
I have participated in more hours of Zoom briefings and teleconferences in recent weeks than I did in the entire previous year. Maybe two years.
If you haven’t used Zoom, it feels like participating in Hollywood Squares, but without the intended humor.
At a recent Zoom gathering of journalists, “COVID-19 fatigue” was a major theme.
But last week a Northern Michigan newspaper columnist offered a refreshing perspective for everyone.
“My hope is we learn from this not to return to normalcy so quickly that we overlook the lessons before us,” Greg Awtry wrote in The Alpena News.
“We see people helping people, companies relaxing strict policies to help their customers and employees get through tough times ... businesses adapting, people working from home, added emphasis on family time.
“Let’s all do our best to get any possible value we can from the inconceivable price we are all paying.”
We should ponder this. We have the time, after all.
A value apparent today is how important it is to have reliable media in a time of crisis. The pages of the Finger Lakes Times these days read like a help roadmap, listing places, people and ways to find or offer assistance.
Plus there are photos and stories of neighbors helping neighbors, which sparks a cascade of community spirit and caring.
This crisis also highlights how journalists are essential workers. Record numbers of people today are turning to professional media, looking for information. They wonder about local hospital capacity (and ventilators), numbers of COVID-19 cases, nearby infection hot spots, the latest news about treatments and potential vaccines, and when businesses might be able to reopen in their community.
The question about reopening businesses especially illustrates the strength of newspapers and professional journalism media versus the cacophony of social media.
Social media is generally littered with inaccurate, unattributed statements and postings from self-proclaimed experts. Some are urging dangerous, instant resolutions to shelter-in-place orders.
By contrast, professional journalists are being very cautious in their reporting, attributing information to reputable sources and are doggedly determined in their questioning of officials.
If predictions are accurate that COVID-19 could be with us for months, or even longer, we need to look hard at the lessons we are learning and which lessons we should continue and value — be they big or little, serious or silly.
At the same gathering of journalists in which COVID-19 fatigue was a hot topic, people swapped information about new skills, hobbies or projects they had taken up in the enforced stay-at-home time when not involved in professional duties.
There were plays, novels, and non-fiction books being written. Attempts at learning musical instruments and cooking experiments were revealed, too.
But the best Zoom call item was when a colleague demonstrated his newfound skill — making balloon animals. He said that he had wanted to learn how to make balloon animals for decades.
With some fancy wrist action he had learned watching YouTube videos, he twisted and bent a single balloon into a creation that clearly was a long skinny dog.
If the shelter-in-place orders go on long enough, he might be able to fill an entire Ark.
And I may yet learn to play the ukulele.