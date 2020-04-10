It seems that in addition to every human I encounter who may have the coronavirus lurking in them, I now may have to be suspicious of my dog.
A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus — the first known animal in the U.S. to contract the virus.
First “known” animal.
“The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia was tested for the virus after she and several other lions and tigers came down with a dry cough starting March 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement,” the Washington Post reported Monday.
“Officials believe that an asymptomatic zookeeper carrying the virus somehow transmitted the disease to the tiger while caring for the animals.”
Somehow?
Inquiring minds really want to know how that happened. The image I have is a uniformed zookeeper letting loose with a whopper of a coronavirus-loaded sneeze blasted in the direction of a 300-pound tiger.
Given how startled my dog is to a violent sneeze, I wonder if a zookeeper could survive such an encounter.
But as distressing as it may be to have a single tiger fall ill — or possibly cages of Bronx Zoo lions and tigers — it gets worse.
“The tiger’s positive diagnosis follows scattered reports around the world of other animals contracting the virus, raising concerns among pet owners about whether their animals could be at risk,” the story reads.
Scattered reports? Those two words scream for specifics. Scattered reports from where? How many reports? How were the infected animals identified and diagnosed? And perhaps most important, are we talking pets, domesticated farm animals or wild creatures?
But while that sinks in, consider one more whiz-bang piece of information.
“The USDA added that humans shouldn’t worry about catching it from pets or animals, saying there is currently ‘no evidence’ to suggest animals who contract the virus can give it back to their keepers,” the Post said.
No evidence.
That definitely doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. It only means it hasn’t been proven.
Somehow “known animal, somehow transmitted, scattered reports” and “currently no evidence “ individually and collectively are not very reassuring.
I say that while wearing a protective face mask at the insistent urging of the Centers for Disease Control, a mask that prior to last week was considered ineffective and superfluous.
But “currently no evidence” is the most bothersome.
Anyone who has done much reading about the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis knows that scientists generally agree the virus in all likelihood jumped from an infected bat or bats to an animal called a pangolin and then to a human host.
There are reams of research on how this happens and has happened in the past with many diseases. That research also suggests ongoing destruction of wildlife habitat is partly to blame.
But until this story was published, I hadn’t come across reputable news of any animals contracting this coronavirus. In fact, the official U.S. government/medical spiel has consistently been for months that animals couldn’t harbor the virus, except perhaps on their fur or skin.
So much for that, apparently.
I’m not going to quarantine my pooch based on the Bronx Zoo case.
But this tale of the tiger points out just how little we really know about this particular virus and how as a nation — and a planet — we need to get our collective pandemic act together, fast.
That includes the obvious — a vaccine for COVID-19 for example. Vastly increasing our medical resources to respond to such emergencies is obvious, too.
But most of all we need to return to utilizing science and reason to solve such problems while eradicating the endless political palaver that is killing thousands of people instead of helping to heal them.