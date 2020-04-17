Yesterday, the coronavirus and COVID-19 were mostly something in the news that accompanied reports about the slew of life adjustments we all face: staying-at-home, social distancing and being asked or required to wear a face mask.
Then today, it hit home with a bang.
This morning the family news telegraph said an older cousin I grew up with in Lakewood, New York, is on a ventilator at an Ohio hospital. It’s quite likely he has COVID-19.
I have been waiting for that shoe to drop, as have many people.
Not for a cousin necessarily contracting the viral disease but someone we personally know, a family member or a close friend.
That my cousin is on a ventilator seemed good news at first. Many parts of the country are short on these machines, generating a lot of political push-and-pull. Even hospitals in the Finger Lakes worry about availability.
But as I digested the news about my cousin, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered some bad news about these ventilators.
“Intubations is a real number. That’s the number of people who are being put on a ventilator,” Cuomo said in a Tuesday press conference. “About 80 percent of those people will never come off a ventilator. When you see the intubations, that is proportionate to the number of people we will lose.”
Lose, a prevarication for die.
My ill cousin has been a walking medical miracle all his life.
When he was a very young teen, he survived an early generation open-heart surgery to repair a serious arterial-vein misalignment. “Survived” was the word doctors and family always used in the decade after whenever his surgery was discussed.
To me, he was just my older cousin, the one who taught me to water ski, to sail, to shoot a shotgun and how to clean the brace of ducks he and my uncle would bring back from hunting expeditions on Lake Chautauqua. Yes, the youngest cousin always got to clean the game.
The news of his hospitalization, coupled with a distressing email from a high school classmate who Monday missed a Zoom call because she may have COVID-19, has brought this pandemic into a much sharper, personal focus.
Some of you likely have been impacted, too. Suddenly those statistics stacking up on the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking website aren’t raw numbers from around the U.S. and the world. They are all of us.
My involvement in endless Zoom press conferences about COVID-19 isn’t dispelling any of the fear. One quote from a UCLA doctor rings in my ears: “There is no vaccine. There is no treatment. Just stay home.”
This week’s column was supposed to be about an alarming, growing pushback over the restrictions we are living under, restrictions that medical/health authorities hope — and it is a hope — will significantly slow down the coronavirus spread in the U.S.
Many people are chafing at the bit, wistfully longing for a return to a “normal” life without face masks, without social distancing and without having to be sequestered at home.
Some people on the political fringe are even shouting that they are being denied the U.S. Constitution’s “right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
It’s all understandable.
But until we get a firm medical choke hold on this virus, we need to be extremely cautious and not let impatience or selfishness overrule good judgment and prudence.
People are still contracting COVID-19. People are still dying from it in alarming numbers. Vaccines, curative drugs and treatments are still experimental.
What I wrote some months back on another topic applies here: “Patience, grasshopper.”
It may save the lives of your friends, neighbors and even relatives.
And eventually, perhaps the economy, too.