A troubling COVID-19 litmus test is fast becoming commonplace in the U.S.
• Have you been vaccinated?
• Can you prove it?
• If you are not vaccinated, can you prove you don’t have COVID-19?
On one level this seems pretty reasonable, especially if it somehow helps expedite the reopening of businesses, schools and institutions.
Ditto for people traveling. Airlines are pushing the federal government to create a national vaccine passport. Airline officials think people will fly more if they are less concerned that a neighboring passenger could have the coronavirus.
But getting the answers to such questions could create a two-tier society, a bureaucratic snarl and an invasion-of-privacy nightmare.
Add to that the discrimination against people who have not been vaccinated, choose not to be vaccinated, or can’t prove negative test results for the virus.
New York state is leading a national prove-your-vaccination status movement with the recently announced Excelsior Pass. People who obtain it will have official, state-sanctioned proof they have been vaccinated or hold current negative COVID-19 lab results.
The idea is to make it possible for people to safely attend Broadway shows, athletic events, major gatherings and even big weddings. Gatekeepers at such events would only see a yes or no about the person’s vaccination or test status via a state-run app. The data supporting that yes or no would have been entered into a state-managed verification computer system giving the person a coronavirus red or green light.
Issues relating to state residents without computer access or smart phones are being ironed out quickly, state officials say. A printed version of this pass is supposed to be available.
But you don’t have to have the imagination of author George Orwell, who wrote the novel “1984,” to see that this proof-of-vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test could morph quickly from giving access to attending a revival of “West Side Story” into an everyday element in all commerce and social life.
Israel’s Green Pass vaccine passport offers a peek at a possible future.
Like NY’s Excelsior Pass, Israel’s is available via a smartphone app or as a paper ID. It gives citizens entry to gyms, pools, restaurants and places previously restricted from public use because of COVID-19 fears.
Imagine in the Finger Lakes needing to flash a pandemic I.D. in order to enter a high school basketball game, big-box store, house of worship, food bank or even a favorite local pizza joint or tavern.
Is that the price we have to pay to feel safe?
It certainly creates a two-tiered system of public access likely to rile a lot of people, particularly those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, whatever their reasons for declining to get the jab.
At least with NY’s Excelsior Pass, unvaccinated people can use timely proof that they are not infected to put them on equal-access footing with vaccinated folks. But as similar vaccine passport schemes roll out in states across the U.S., not all may offer that testing option.
I recently shared a socially distanced, outdoor meal with some unvaccinated folks who will not get the jab under any circumstances. I don’t agree with their reasoning or their anti-vaccine arguments, but I respect their decision.
Even so, I fear that their world is getting smaller and smaller as others are vaccinated and state-approved documents like New York’s come into play across the country.
And I am concerned if we will be able to cope fairly and compassionately with a two-tiered society that overwhelmingly favors the vaccinated.
It’s just one more unexpected twist in how COVID-19 has affected us — and will continue to do so.