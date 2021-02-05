A first dose of the Moderna vaccine was jabbed into my arm a week ago.
The inoculation didn’t hurt. It was just a tiny pinch, similar to when a lab technician draws your blood.
But the next day the spot where the needle went in felt like Mike Tyson had given me a roundhouse wallop. The soreness disappeared within 48 hours, along with an overall sluggish feeling.
Any temporary discomforts were easy to ignore, knowing that within a few weeks travel becomes a possibility after nearly a year of being hunkered down. It also means my wife and I can be in proximity to our adult children with less worry for our medical safety.
But caution is still required.
Medical authorities are unsure if inoculated people will be COVID-19 free or could still be asymptomatic carriers. Masks and attention to social distancing will remain the order of the day until they figure that out.
But for people who have been vaccinated, hanging out with other vaccinees (yes, that’s really a word) should be relatively speaking, safe. Reports about vaccinee “bubbles” are already popping up on social media.
Maybe we will start seeing buttons with “I Got the Jab!” Or some particular piece of clothing (or color) will become an all-clear signal among vaccinees to spot each other.
Many Finger Lakes residents are reporting that working through the bureaucracy to get that first vaccine dose feels like trying to make a complex, three-way bank shot on an unlevel, pockmarked pool table.
Demand for the vaccine across New York state is far exceeding the supply coming from the federal government, even with the 20-percent increase announced this week by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Some area residents report having to drive 70-plus miles or more from their Finger Lakes homes to get vaccinated. In some cases, the earliest guaranteed appointments are in April, or beyond.
Still, whatever effort it takes to get vaccinated is well worth it if it helps stop the spread of the disease.
But optimism is being tempered by increasingly bad news about new variants of COVID-19. These rapidly spreading mutations might prove resistant to the antibodies the current vaccines produce, making the vaccines overall less effective.
Cripes.
But as worrisome as that is, some good news just appeared, too.
A potential treatment/cure for COVID-19 could be as much as 30 times more effective than remdesivir, an antiviral drug sometimes used now to treat patients infected with the disease.
While most of the attention since last March has been focused on coronavirus vaccine development — and now getting people inoculated — a University of California at San Francisco research team was quietly working on a potential treatment. In conjunction with labs around the world, the researchers just completed two phases of clinical trials of a promising drug. One more set of trials is planned before seeking approval from regulatory agencies.
After nearly a year of not having any consistently effective medical treatment, this is very comforting news.
Reports about the drug Aplidin started spreading through the media last week after research about its efficacy was published in the journal Science. The drug is already approved for medical use in Australia but as a treatment for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.
The researchers discovered that instead of attacking the virus directly like remdesivir, Aplidin effectively blocks a protein in human cells the virus needs to replicate.
You could say the drug starves COVID-19 to death.
Good riddance, I say.