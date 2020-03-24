ROCHESTER — WXXI-TV has begun broadcasting a “Learn At Home” schedule in support of families, educators, and students. This new schedule, posted at WXXI.org/tv/schedules, will air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays began yesterday (Monday, March 23).
WXXI Kids 24/7 channel will remain the same with PBS KIDS favorites for our youngest viewers.
WXXI’s Education team has also pulled together resources in support of this effort, which will be shared on WXXI.org/education and on WXXI Kids, WXXI Education, and WXXI Rochester social media channels. These resources include videos and activities for educators and families, as well as a link to PBS LearningMedia’s free online service.
It is WXXI’s mission to provide learning opportunities for every child, especially those at risk, whenever and wherever they access media. This special scheduling block and spotlighted resources exemplify the important work public media plays in our community.
WXXI’s Education Department delivers educational services to the community through educational programming, Ready To Learn, resources to preK-12, adult education and out of school learning organizations, on-demand educational video, online resources, social media offerings for parents and educators, informal family learning events, youth media film festival, in-person outreach initiatives and local educational productions. Professional development offerings includes training workshops for educators, caregivers and parents offered by WXXI education staff.
For updates on WXXI’s “Learn At Home” programs and resources, educators and families are encouraged to subscribe to WXXI Education and WXXI Kids eNewsletter at WXXI.org/enews.
Log on to wxxi.org for more information about services and programs.