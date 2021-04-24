PENN YAN — Yates County is renting space in the former Gordmans store at the Lake Street Plaza for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said vaccination has been a focus of the county public health department since the rollout of vaccines.
“We realize this is a personal choice,” Flynn said in a news release. “We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to schedule their appointment soon.”
The county Legislature approved renting space at Gordmans, the former Peebles location that housed Ames many years before that, last month. Work by several county departments made the site usable for a large clinic space, which has been called the “vaccination station” by county officials.
“Without the quick work of the legislators, county administrator, buildings and grounds department, and the IT department we could not have made this happen,” said Annmarie Flanagan, the county’s director of public health. “Their quick work is truly appreciated by all of us in the public health department.”
Clinics have been held weekly, although days and times change weekly based on the amount and type of vaccine the county gets. Check yatescounty.org/211/public-health for dates and times.
People without internet access or having trouble registering online can get help by calling the Yates County Office for the Aging at (315) 531-3219 or Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160. People with questions about the vaccine can call public health or their healthcare provider.
Flynn said the local CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies are vaccinating people as well. Their websites are cvs.com and riteaid.com.
The Penn Yan CVS has the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people 16 and older.