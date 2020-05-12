PENN YAN — With Memorial Day approaching and Yates County’s tourism industry sputtering due to COVID-19, much of the talk at Monday’s Legislature meeting was about wineries, restaurants and hotels.
“We need to be proactive in reopening our Yates County economy,” Milo town Supervisor Leslie Church said.
Meeting remotely, the Legislature heard from county Director of Public Health Deb Minor, county Economic Developer Steve Griffin, and Yates Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jessica Bacher. They talked about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision earlier to reopen businesses in parts of the state, including the Finger Lakes, on Friday.
However, that phased reopening would see wineries, restaurants and hotels among the last to open. That was bad news to Suzy Hayes from Miles Wine Cellars in Milo, who also spoke at the meeting.
“Memorial Day may be wrecked,” she said. “We would request to be put in phase two instead of phase three.”
“Late May and early June are a big time for wineries,” Griffin added.
Hayes said while Miles has been doing curbside sales since its tasting room was closed, sometimes just several bottles of wine are sold on a weekend — a number she called “pathetic.”
Griffin and Bacher noted a gift certificate program on the Chamber’s website at yatesny.com has been successful. People can buy gift certificates at more than 50 businesses.
“That money is going right to businesses now, not when the gift certificates are redeemed,” Bacher said. “At the Chamber, I just cut a check last week for $2,300 that is going to local businesses.”
Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said county officials are talking often with Bob Duffy, Cuomo’s former lieutenant governor and currently president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Cuomo named Duffy to lead the Finger Lakes region’s reopening effort.
• • •
Minor said as of Monday, Yates County had 30 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 400 negative tests. There have been three deaths.
Legislator Carlie Chilson said she has been asked by people if the deaths are happening at local nursing homes or at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, and who determines that.
“The families are isolated, cannot see their loved ones and have no input,” she said. “They are at the will and mercy of people making these decisions.”
Paddock and Minor said the state Department of Health has oversight on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and hospitals.
“We do not have any jurisdiction over nursing homes,” Minor reiterated.