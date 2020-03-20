Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. A FEW TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN, RESULTING IN ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&