PENN YAN — While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yates County as of Wednesday, county officials said they are taking aggressive efforts to combat it.
Several members of a county task force spoke at a press conference Wednesday. County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn said per an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, local governments are operating with a 50-percent workforce reduction through April 15.
“Because we will be operating with a reduced workforce, we ask that the public be patient,” she said.
Starting Thursday, entry into the county office building is by appointment only.
“We are in this together, and the only way we will slow the spread of this virus is by acting together,” Flynn said. “Most of us will be fine, even if we do get sick, but all of us have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable of us.”
Deb Minor, the county’s director of health, urged people to observe social distancing. Minor is also director of public health in neighboring Schuyler County, where there are no confirmed cases although 11 people have been tested; five tests came back negative and six are pending.
“We are in daily contact with our neighboring counties to stay informed of their status as well,” Minor said.
Sarah Christensen, Yates County’s deputy director of public health, said the community has come together in many ways — much as it did during the flood of 2014. For instance, she said The Living Well is making sure people have access to food and is calling senior citizens to check on them.
“Parents are helping each other with daycare needs and in-home daycares are offering help to families if they have openings,” she said. “I have seen landlords who are going to postpone rent payments for individuals who have been laid off temporarily due to business closures.”
Doug Paddock, chairman of the county Legislature, asked Flynn to form the task force. It has met daily since then.
Other members of the task force are county Sheriff Ron Spike, Flynn, Minor, Christensen, Brian Winslow (director of the emergency management office), Tim Groth (information technology director), Kerry Brennan (personnel director), Craig Prior (deputy highway superintendent), Joe Reed (buildings and grounds supervisor), and Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, which includes Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
“We are living in unprecedented times that few, if any, of could have foreseen. It is one of government’s responsibilities to prepare for situations that endanger citizens,” Paddock said. “Fortunately, we in Yates County have well-trained, capable people who take that responsibility very seriously.”