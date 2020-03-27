PENN YAN — While Yates County remains an anomaly in some respects when it comes to COVID-19, it is having a similar experience to most communities when it comes to another avenue: a shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare facilities and emergency medical services personnel.
“We are only getting a little bit at a time — about a quarter of what we ordered,” Brian Winslow, the county’s emergency management director, said Wednesday during an emergency session of the county Legislature. “We are handing it out the best we can. We are even handing out Tyvex (hazmat) suits.”
By phone and computer, Winslow and other department heads updated the Legislature on their efforts during the video/audio meeting, which was run by Chairman Doug Paddock. Legislators also asked questions from their homes.
Deb Minor, the county’s director of public health, said as of Wednesday Yates was one of only six counties in the state that did not have a confirmed case of the virus. Twenty-three people in the county have been tested, with 21 coming back negative and two pending.
“That speaks to the importance of social distancing,” Minor said.
The Legislature also heard from Lina Bailey-Brennan of Finger Lakes Health, site administrator at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. She said FL Health is restricting visits to the hospital and to nursing homes, with end-of-life situations the lone exception.
As of now Bailey-Brennan said the hospital has 12 beds set aside for COVID-19 cases and can have 12 more if needed, although the number of staffers would have to be increased. She said the hospital has two ventilators, and is looking for other options.
She also pointed to a shortage of N95 masks, and said community members have been making cloth masks for healthcare personnel. She said people who want to make those donations can contact Sarah Clayson at (585) 259-5459.
“We are thankful for the donations of the cloth masks,” Bailey-Brennan said. “We greatly appreciate it.”
County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn said the county’s COVID-19 task force, which formed earlier this month, meets daily. Flynn added that information on the county website is updated daily.
With access to the county office building in Penn Yan being limited to appointment only — that change took effect Thursday — the Legislature approved one resolution at Wednesday’s meeting: canceling the 1 percent interest charge on delinquent property taxes for the month of April.