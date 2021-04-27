PENN YAN — COVID-19 vaccination has been the primary focus of Yates County Public Health since the release of the vaccines.
The agency is encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated yet to schedule an appointment, adding that the best way to end the pandemic, and to prevent yourself from getting sick is by getting vaccinated.
Anyone 16 or older is eligible to get a vaccine. All Yates County residents, along with others that reside outside of the county, are welcome and encouraged to register for an appointment.
With questions regarding vaccination contact your health care provider or Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160, and a trained Public Health Professional will help you.
To meet the demands of the mass vaccination efforts, YCPH identified the need for a consistent vaccination site. A vacant department store in Lake Street Plaza — Gordmans — was identified as a prime location. The county Legislature unanimously agreed to rent the space at its meeting on March 8. The Yates County Buildings and Grounds Department, as well as the IT Department, turned the site — known as The Vaccination Station — into a usable space.
“Without the quick work of the Legislators, County Administrator, Buildings and Grounds, and the IT Department, we could not have made this happen,” said Director of Public Health Annmarie Flanagan. “Their quick work is truly appreciated by all of us in the Public Health Department.”
Vaccine clinics will be held at the Vaccination Station weekly, depending on the amount and type of vaccine received. Daytime, evening, and weekend clinics also will be held to ensure everyone is accommodated. For clinic dates and times, and other information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.yatescountypublichealth.org. If you do not have internet access or have trouble registering, call the office at (315) 536-5160.
In addition to Public Health vaccination efforts, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens pharmacies in Penn Yan are vaccinating as well.