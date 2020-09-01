PENN YAN — With gyms and fitness centers reopening after a long shutdown due to COVID-19, the Yates County Public Health Department is reminding owners that facilities must be inspected by public health personnel.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed those businesses to reopen, with guidelines, on Aug. 24. The guidelines can be found at forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries.
Reopening guidelines apply to fitness activities and facilities including — but not limited to — standalone, hotel, residential, and office gym/fitness centers, gyms and fitness centers in higher education institutions, yoga/Pilates/barre studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, CrossFit or other plyometric boxes, and other group fitness classes.
Yates County Public Health must inspect all gyms and fitness centers before they reopen or within two weeks of reopening to ensure adherence to state Department of Health guidance. Owners or operators of these facilities can contact the county department at (315) 536-5160 to schedule an inspection.
For more information on COVID-19, contact the state hotline at 1-888-364-3065, the county public health department at (315) 536-5160, or see yatescounty.org/535/COVID-19.