PENN YAN — Yates County has finally joined the list of New York counties with a novel coronavirus death.
Deb Minor, the county’s director of public health, said her department learned Tuesday that a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away. It is the first reported death related to the virus in the county.
Minor said the person was in their 80s with underlying medical conditions. Minor did not disclose the gender of the person, but said the person passed away while hospitalized.
“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our community members and send our heartfelt condolences to the family,” she said.
Minor said while many people infected with COVID-19 do not have severe symptoms or require hospitalization, for some — especially the elderly — the risk of infection is much more serious.
“That is why we must all continue to keep diligent about staying home as much as possible and if leaving our home for essential work or business, that face coverings be worn,” she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the county was reporting 16 positive cases including one new case. Five county residents have recovered and two are now in the hospital.
There were 190 negative tests in the county as of Tuesday. Fifty-seven people remain quarantined.
As of Tuesday, close to 40 counties in the state — excluding New York City — had reported at least one coronavirus death.