Health department officials in Seneca and Yates counties have announced that those two local counties have their first official positive tests for the coronavirus.
In a press release sent Monday evening, the Seneca County Health Department reported that a county resident has tested positive and is being isolated and monitored by the department. Staff is notifying close contacts of the person about their exposure and will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms.
“We have anticipated and planned for our first positive case of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart. “This was not unexpected as every other county across the state has reported positive cases to date.”
Meanwhile, in a press release sent Sunday, Deb Minor, Yates County’s director of public health, said a resident in their 30s tested positive there and is under mandatory isolation at home. The person’s gender was not disclosed.
Minor said anyone who had close contact with the person also will be notified.
“We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Yates County,” Minor said. “Residents should continue social distancing and stay home as much as possible. We need residents to limit contact with others to slow the spread, especially to our seniors and individuals with underlying medical conditions.”
“Yates County will be following the guidance set forth by New York state and will not be releasing town of residence for positive cases in Yates County at this time,” added county Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn. “We have a duty to protect the privacy of our residents. It is important to remember that the preventative measures we need everyone to take remain the same.”
Until Sunday, the only other confirmed case in Yates County was a Steuben County resident who was quarantined in a Penn Yan home.
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe echoed Flynn’s thoughts, saying his county also is not releasing identifying information including gender and town of residence of anyone who tests positive for the virus. He also called for kindness, saying, “We are all in this together.”
“A positive case does not mean we should panic, but it is the time to stay home, to be vigilant of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, to wash your hands frequently and to disinfect frequently touched surfaces,” Swinehart said. “Seneca County is one community and collectively, if we are careful to follow state and local social distancing guidelines to stay home, we can stay safe and can limit the spread of COVID-19 within the county.”