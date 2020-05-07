BENTON — There has been an increase in adoptions and foster families for pets during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Humane Society of Yates County is taking advantage of that trend with up upcoming event.
The local society, on Route 14A near Penn Yan, is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation during an “Empty the Shelters” campaign from May 9-17. The Yates shelter has participated in past Bissell events.
“Bissell is wonderful and they really have the best interests of shelter animals in mind, so partnering with them is a pleasure,” said Bonnie Brewer, the society’s executive director. “The goal is to find forever, loving homes for the cats and dogs in our care, just like every day, but this is at a reduced fee to our adopters.”
The Yates County society is one of close to 120 shelters in 32 states taking part in the campaign. Due to COVID-19 shelters are adapting with virtual visits, online paperwork and adoptions by appointment only.
During the May 9-17 campaign people adopting a pet will pay just $25, with the Bissell foundation paying the remainder of the fee. For a week following the promotion, the foundation will cover the same cost for new foster families that decide to adopt.
While pet adoptions are on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said shelters are struggling with decreased foot traffic and fewer staff and volunteers to care for their animals. As vulnerable populations become ill, pets inevitably will be surrendered by owners who can no longer care for them.
The foundation is encouraging prospective pet parents to consider adopting from their local shelter first.
“As a foundation, we pivoted quickly to help ensure adoptions continue,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the foundation. “I am extremely proud of our incredible shelter partners who are adapting to this new norm of virtual visits, online paperwork and adoptions facilitated by appointment only.”
Brewer said while the Yates County society does same-day cat adoptions, it does not do same-day dog adoptions. People interested in adopting a dog should call the society at (315) 536-6094 and leave a message if no one answers.
There is also an online form at yateshumane.org, where people can also send an email.
“This will be a by appointment-only event, so keep within the state guidelines and keep our shelter crew healthy,” Brewer said. “Our team is working hard to get pictures and videos up on our Facebook page and our website.”
The event will start locally Saturday and resume May 12-16.