PENN YAN — With new COVID-19 cases few and far between, the Yates County Legislature has updated its mask and social distancing guidelines for employees and the public on county-owned property.
The Legislature approved the new rules at a special meeting last Friday. All county employees had been wearing masks since April 2020.
Following recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health, county officials said fully vaccinated employees more than two weeks past the date of their final dose are no longer required to wear a mask at work, barring some state exceptions.
Members of the public who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask or social distance on county property. They also will not be required to complete a health self-assessment form, which had been the case since last year.
County officials said signage to that effect will be seen in county buildings.
Employees not fully vaccinated will be required to keep wearing a mask while not seated at their desk. Those who don’t observe that rule are subject to disciplinary measures, including termination.
Members of the public who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask while inside a county facility.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,269 positive cases in the county but no new cases Thursday. There are no current hospitalizations due to the virus.
There have been 25 COVID-related deaths in the county and 46,142 negative tests. Three people are currently in isolation or quarantine.