SENECA FALLS — Like many others, Mike “Yogi” Borys hopes the COVID-19 virus pandemic ends soon.
In the interim, he has made a yard sign that he is selling to raise money for the Seneca Falls food backpack program.
Borys, of Seneca Falls, posted a notice on Facebook that he has signs available to buy. People can place the white signs with blue letters spelling HOPE on their lawns.
One-sided signs cost $5 to $10, while two-sided signs are $15.
To order a sign, contact Borys at mbborys0903@gmail.com, (315) 651-2657, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/popoyogi. Borys will deliver the signs within Seneca County, or arrange for pickup at his Seneca Falls home.
Or, write a check to Michael B. Borys and mail it to 100 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Borys got the idea from his father and worked with his girlfriend, Kim, in making it a fundraiser.
“In two days, I received responses, emails and text messages that resulted in ordering 70 signs and counting,” Borys said. “My motivation is always be positive. With every negative, there’s a positive.
“The Seneca Falls backpack program provides children in need with bags of nutritious food that can be taken home. Many children get breakfast and lunch at school, but when school is out, as it is now, some of those children can go hungry.”