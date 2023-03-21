SYRACUSE — One of the biggest storylines of Syracuse football’s 2022 season was the high number of key players it lost to both short and long-term injuries.
The Orange lost six starters to season-ending injuries and a slew or other depth chart players on a week-to-week basis, particularly at the end of the season as it lost five straight games through October and November.
Several of those players are still being held out of practice by their injuries. The majority of Syracuse’s linebacking corp was sidelined or wearing green jerseys on Tuesday, the first day of spring ball.
That included position group anchor Marlowe Wax, who did not have a known injury and appeared in all 13 games last season. He wore a green jersey and did not participate in team drills.
Backup linebacker Austin Roon also wore a green jersey but participated more than Wax. Other 2022 rotating starters Derek McDonald and Anwar Sparrow were both on the sideline.
Though he didn’t disclose specifics about any of the linebacker’s injuries, Orange coach Dino Babers seemed to imply the group was being held out from activities more as a precautionary measure to prevent re-injury or hinder their recovery.
“When the trainers tell me that they can go, then we’ll put ‘em out there,” Babers said. “Until they tell me something, I’m just gonna keep watching ‘em on the sideline knowing that they’ll be ready to go in the fall.”
McDonald battled an injury for a large chunk of last season, at times wearing a boot on his left foot. He did not have the boot Tuesday.
Sparrow was also unavailable at several points throughout the 2022 season. His injury was never disclosed.
“We’re not quite sure what happened last year,” Babers said Tuesday of the high number of injuries his program dealt with last year. “I’ve been around a long time – I’ve never had a year like that. Sometimes it’s just a happening, but if it happens twice, it’s not.
“We did our part. We did investigations, a lot of stuff to try to figure out if there’s something that we could do different to help. We implemented a lot of that stuff, and now we’re gonna see if it pays off.”
Babers declined to share details on what has been implemented.
A team spokesman told syracuse.com on Tuesday that the program hired Tori Brown as a dietitian in the past month.
Brown spent the 2022 season as the dietitian for West Virginia’s football team. She earned her master’s in dietetics and nutrition at Pittsburgh and bachelor’s in. While at Pitt, Brown worked with the football and basketball teams.
The addition of a team dietitian has been swirling since as early as last summer, when former Orange captain and linebacker Mikel Jones raised concerns about the program’s nutrition program at ACC Kickoff and said a nutritionist “could take this program to the next level.”
In December, SU athletic director John Wildhack said a dietitian would be hired to staff in an effort to help combat injury issues the football program had faced.
On Monday at SU’s Pro Day, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron listed Brown’s hiring as one of several indicators the program is moving in the right direction.
Every other ACC program has at least one nutritionist on staff, if not more, specifically for the football program or for the entire athletics department.