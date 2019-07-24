Tuesday 20190507
Dave: Preview of Tuesday night's Seneca Falls Town Board meeting.
Dave: Four Town Water Project (Waterloo, Junius, Phelps, Geneva) nearing completion, wins state award w pic
Dave: Waterloo school board considers buying pre-fab storage buildings to house old desks, etc now at Main Street School, which has been sold; Also, public hearing on budget, comments from school board candidates. On deadline
Hibby Seneca County mock DWI for high school students w/ST or MH photos
Hibby Appeals court upholds Lyons man's rape conviction w/mugshot
Hibby Geneva Middle School accident
Hibby Cops
Steve Correction on Council story (may want to put on front, as it pertains to meeting Tuesday night)
********
Business of the Week
May 9:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.