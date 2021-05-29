LYONS — The Poorhouse Grocery, which was located at Enlarged Erie Canal Lock 56, served the needs of people and boats along the Erie Canal, beginning in the mid-19th century.
The nickname “Poorhouse” was given to the grocery and adjacent lock because the County Poorhouse stood nearby. The red-brick canal store is one of few such structures remaining today.
When Lock 56 was abandoned in 1917 for the Barge Canal’s 1918 opening, the building was converted into a private residence, now the home of Allyn Perry. Lock 56, one of the only enlarged Erie Canal locks with water in it, also houses miter and drop gates that are still visible in the chamber today.
Through the work of Trail Works Board Member Glenn Wallis and his wife, Joan, a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse was awarded for a commemorative roadside marker which was placed in front of this historic structure recently.
The dedication ceremony occurred May 15. Speakers included Trail Works President Bethany Comella, VP Mark DeCracker, Board Member Glenn Wallis, current homeowner Allyn Perry, and Gene Bavis, co-chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee. Also speaking were Rhea Hayes, newly appointed director of the Museum of Wayne County History, and Edson Ennis, whose uncle David did research and photo documentation for the Canal Society of Lock 56.