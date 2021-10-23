WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society will welcome author Derek Maxfield at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 for a book discussion of “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous POW Camp of the Civil War.”
The book, which Maxfield wrote, has been praised as, “A unique and informative contribution to the growing library of Civil War histories … Important and unreservedly recommended” from the Midwest Book Review.
Long called by some the “Andersonville of the North,” the prisoner of war camp in Elmira, Chemung County, is remembered as the most notorious of all Union-run POW camps. It existed only from the summer of 1864 to July 1865, but in that time, and for long after, it became darkly emblematic of man’s inhumanity to man. Confederate prisoners called it “Hellmira.”
Hastily constructed, poorly planned, and overcrowded, prisoner of war camps North and South were dumping grounds for the refuse of war. An unfortunate necessity, both sides regarded the camps as temporary inconveniences — and distractions from the important task of winning the war.
In this book, Maxfield contextualizes the rise of prison camps during the Civil War, explores the failed exchange of prisoners, and tells the tale of the creation and evolution of the prison camp in Elmira
Maxfield is an associate professor of history at Genesee Community College in Batavia. In 2013, he was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities and, more recently, was awarded the 2019 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
The event is free to the public to attend at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. Williams St. Copies of the book will be available for purchasing and signing that evening.
For more information on these and other events hosted by the Waterloo Library and Historical Society contact (315) 539-3313 or visit their website, www.wlhs-ny.com.