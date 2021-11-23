VICTOR — After a virtual holiday arts market last year, Friends of Ganondagan is returning to its in-person Native American Winter Arts Festival Dec. 4.
It’s free and open to the public.
The day begins with free admission to the Seneca Art & Culture Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will be invited to participate in holiday shopping from Native American guest vendors and at the Ganondagan Gift Shop; watch Iroquois Social Dancing; hear traditional storytelling; and view the exhibit gallery. Food will be available for purchase.
The complete schedule will be posted closer to the event at www.ganondagan.org.
Face coverings are required for unvaccinated visitors, and encouraged for those who are vaccinated.